COURT HOUSE - Feb. 9: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 37 new positive test samples were collected among County residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,275 Covid cases during the pandemic, 5,714 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the deaths of five residents from the coronavirus, an 86-year-old Lower Township man, three Middle Township men ages 81, 80 and 83, and a 95-year-old Upper Township woman.
“I am deeply saddened by the news of the losses of these lives,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton. “I pray that the families of the departed will have the strength they need to get through this sad time.”
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 304 doses of the Covid vaccine Feb. 8, for a total of 6,410 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 16,044 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
People who have limited or do not have computer access, or are not computer savvy, can use the New Jersey Covid Vaccine Hotline to make an appointment for a vaccine. The hotline phone number, 855-568-0545 is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
There remains a limited supply of Covid vaccine in the state.
Cape May County is ready to open a second vaccine site in the county, once more vaccine becomes available.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.