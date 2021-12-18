PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee, at its Dec. 13 meeting, recognized Mayor Richard Palombo and Deputy Mayor Edward Barr, running mates on three occasions, who are both stepping down after years of service and long lists of accomplishments.
Barr read a committee resolution thanking Palombo for “having done it all,” first serving the municipality on its Zoning Board 27 years ago, holding the mayoral position for 22 years, and wearing practically every hat imaginable in municipal administration during those years from lifeguard supervision to public works to animal control to housing to emergency medical services.
During public comment, committee members and citizens cited Palombo's vision, integrity, and ability to listen to residents' perspectives without emotional bias.
Among his accomplishments, speakers described the construction of the community center on Route 50; the senior center on Stagecoach Road; guiding potential Strathmere annexation to successful resolution; the Beesley's Point beautification project; and positioning the B.L. England plant site for revitalization and economic development.
Palombo joked he never hit the gavel once during all the years’ meetings, because he didn't ever want to use it for control, but was now “dropping the mic” to end his term.
Barr was recognized for the multiple administrative hats he also wore for his eight years on the committee, with six as deputy mayor.
Both said they will miss serving the community but look forward to family time since they missed many gatherings because of official commitments.
The new mayor and deputy mayor will be chosen from among committee members at the municipality's reorganization meeting Jan. 7.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.