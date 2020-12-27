To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Division of Aging and Disability Services is launching a campaign focused on limiting social isolation among older and disabled Cape May County residents during Covid.
According to a release, the campaign starts this month and will continue through April 2021. Staff from the division will be connecting through wellness check-ins by phone that provide residents with social engagement, case management, caregiver and home-care monitoring.
"We are extremely pleased to launch this program and are getting positive feedback since this service began last Saturday. We recognize the need to address all facets of Covid and its impact on our most vulnerable population in the county. The staff know the residents and their needs and are very compassionate. This program will benefit those who really need social engagement and wellness checks," stated Freeholder Jeffrey L. Pierson, liaison to Health and Human Services.
Studies have shown that social isolation can lead to health problems, including depression and heart disease. With older residents being asked to stay home due to Covid, they are at increased risk of having very little contact with others and becoming socially isolated, but calling an older adult can help keep them engaged and connected.
The Cape May County Division of Aging and Disability Services continues to be operational and assisting Cape May County residents with their needs. If you need to speak to someone regarding Medicare enrollment, mobile meals, or other available services, or to make an Adult Protective Services referral, call (609) 886-2784.