TRENTON – According to a release, Gov. Phil Murphy July 20 signed Executive Order No. 169, Executive Order No. 164, and states that the postponement of annual municipal and county party committee reorganization meetings is only applicable to municipal party committees and county party committees that held elections during the July primary elections.

“Due to the mostly vote-by-mail primary that was held amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, I postponed municipal and county party committee meetings as some local elections were undecided,” stated Murphy. “Today’s order clarifies that municipal party committees and county party committees that did not have an election can conduct their annual meetings as originally scheduled.”

