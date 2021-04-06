To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - April 6: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 34 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,010 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,459 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, one new out-of-county case is included in the nonresident active cases.
The county also announced the death of a 78-year-old Ocean City woman from the coronavirus.
“My condolences to the entire family,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton. “My most sincere sympathies and heartfelt prayers.”
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 236 doses of the Covid vaccine April 5, for a total of 15,605 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 39,272 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 27,320 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
The largest Covid vaccine expansion was announced April 5.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced that all state residents 16 years old and older will be eligible for the vaccine April 19. The goal is to have 70% of the population vaccinated in New Jersey and in Cape May County by the end of June.
Those still seeking a Covid vaccine appointment should visit the Cape May County government main page (capemaycountynj.gov) and click "Find Covid-19 Vaccine Appointments," which will give an update on where appointments are available in each county and at the megasites, including in Atlantic City.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.