WILDWOOD CREST - One of the latest services offered to county beachgoers is pop-up picnics on the beach.
Private businesses offer elaborate events, including formal tables, place settings, pillows, special signs, rugs, Bluetooth speakers and more. Setup and cleanup are part of the package. Some even offer wine, where alcohol is not prohibited.
Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners Aug. 18 discussed the events, adding something to the to-do list for customers or companies - a special event permit. The online ads for companies offering organized beach picnics even call themselves event planners. The Crest is agreeing and requiring adherence to the special event ordinance.
“The process is really simple and can be completed through the Borough Clerk’s Office," said Administrator Constance Mahon.
The customer or the company can obtain the permit, with major requirements being payment of a $50 application fee and submission of insurance coverage that holds the borough harmless for potential liabilities.
“It is the same as if you had a small wedding on the beach,” Mahon said.