COURT HOUSE - Cape May County has recorded 8,952 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,715 of which are now off quarantine.
According to a county release, Cape May County's rate of infection is, once again, below 1.0, which means that new cases are decreasing currently. The RT is currently at 0.66, which is down from 0.74 one week ago. The last time the RT was above 1.0 was March 27.
The rate of positivity for new Covid tests is 1.0%, which is almost half of what it was one week ago.
The Cape May County Department of Health has administered a total of 21,420 doses so far. The New Jersey Department of Health reports that 57,117 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 52,953 have been fully vaccinated.
The Cape May County Department of Health is providing Covid vaccines three days a week, two days in the community and one day at their offices. Clinics will be held in the community on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9: 30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and at the Cape May County Department of Health every Wednesday, from 1-6 p.m.
The next mobile clinics will be held on July 20 and July 22, at the Lower Township Senior Center, at 2612 Bayshore Rd. The Cape May County Department of Health vaccination clinic on July 21 will take place at their offices, located at 6 Moore Rd., in Court House.
Cape May County COVID vaccination rate is still above the New Jersey average. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 59% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated, versus 57% Statewide.
Anyone interested in finding alternative sites to receive the Covid vaccine can visit https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/finder. The website easily allows the user to find a walk-in location for the Covid vaccine by searching via zip code. The search results then provide available sites, the minimum age at that location, based on the vaccine available there, street address, and a phone number to call for more information.
For more information, including the daily reported case numbers, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.