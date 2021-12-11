Tony cavalier

NORTH WILDWOOD - Long-time Beach Patrol Chief Tony Cavalier is retiring, North Wildwood City Council announced during its Dec. 7 meeting. 

Cavalier has been with the city for over 50 years, Mayor Patrick Rosenello said.  

“He took a year or two off in the late '70s, early '80s, when his wife told him to get a real job,” Rosenello said, jokingly, “but, he has been with our Beach Patrol since 1966. He is going to be missed.” 

The city will be advertising and interviewing to fill the position in January 2022. It is anticipated that it will become a seasonal position. 

