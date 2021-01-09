CAPE MAY - The reorganized Cape May City Council’s first meeting started with a closed session, briefing the new council members on legal issues facing the city.
“The new council members needed to understand the major legal issues outstanding,” said Mayor Zack Mullock.
The closed session was paused, so the council could convene for its public meeting before returning to resume the closed session. No action was taken on any of the closed session items.
The closed meeting’s agenda included the Sewell Tract litigation, which has become New Jersey’s longest-running civil case, Welcome Center litigation, the potential purchase of the Allen African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, on Franklin Street, what was termed the JCP&L/Lafayette Street Park matter, and contract negotiations with an architect to begin work on the new firehouse, bonding for which was a referendum item on the November ballot.
During the meeting, Mullock also noted the city is facing five expiring union contracts that, he said, impact 90% of the city’s unionized workforce.
Two of the governing body’s members, Lorraine Baldwin and Christopher Bezaire, are new to the council this year. New City Solicitor Christopher Gillin-Schwartz and newly appointed Interim City Manager Michael Voll complete the picture of recently designated officials that must deal with the issues.