TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy Oct. 8 signed Executive Order No. 267, which proactively addresses the risks associated with duplication of benefits among state, county, and local programs funded with American Rescue Plan State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
According to a governor's office release, the order directs the governor’s Disaster Recovery Office to work closely with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs and the Office of the State Comptroller, as well as all 21 counties and 565 municipalities that received funding, to ensure that the state fully maximizes its $6.2 billion in American Rescue Plan State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds and complies with U.S. Treasury rules to guard against fraud, waste, and abuse.
“American Rescue Plan funds have helped many families and businesses across our state and kept a stalled economy from falling into an economic collapse,” stated Murphy. “We must continue to make the most of the American Rescue Plan funds we’ve been given and appropriate the funds judiciously to set New Jersey on a path towards the best long-term recovery. This executive order sets up a proactive framework to identify and resolve duplications of benefits to reduce cases of fraud, waste, and abuse of these necessary funds.”
The order took effect immediately.
