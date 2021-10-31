Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY – Business Administrator George Savastano updated Sea Isle City Council members, at their Oct. 26 meeting, on various minor road and other improvement projects.  

“We’ve been working on areas around the marina, which should be finished soon, as well as dredging of the marina itself, which we anticipate will conclude in January.  

"Regarding current Park Road construction at JFK Boulevard, which is being funded by a state grant, we were able to get the project off the ground quickly because plans were already in place, which saved us a lot of time.  

"In addition, we are working on various local erosion areas throughout town, and these will continue to be part of city administration’s focus,” explained Savastano. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments