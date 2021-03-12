TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 230 March 11, which will increase indoor capacity limits for certain businesses and increase both the general indoor and outdoor gathering limit.
“We believe we can confidently take these steps today, as our Covis-19 metrics continue to trend in the right direction,” stated Murphy. “However, our mask mandate and Covid-19 health and safety protocols remain in effect. I am hopeful that we’ll be able to take further steps in expanding capacity responsibly and incrementally guided by public health data.”
According to a release, these changes will go into effect at 6 a.m. March 19, aligned with increases in capacity in Connecticut and New York.
Executive Order No. 230 will effectuate the following changes:
Indoor Businesses
The following businesses may increase indoor capacity limits from 35% to 50%, excluding the employees of the establishment:
- Indoor premises of restaurants, cafeterias,and food courts, with or without a liquor license and bars
- Indoor recreation, amusement and entertainment businesses (including casinos and gyms)
- Personal care services (barber shops, nail salons and other personal care businesses)
These businesses must continue to abide by current health and safety protocols, including face covering and physical distancing requirements.
Indoor Gatherings
- The general indoor gathering limit will increase from 10 people to 25 people.
- Indoor gatherings that currently have a higher limit – religious services or ceremonies, political events, weddings, funerals, memorial services, or performances – will remain unchanged.
Outdoor Gatherings
- The general outdoor gathering limit will increase from 25 people to 50 people.
- Outdoor gatherings that are religious services or ceremonies, political events, weddings, funerals or memorial services will remain unchanged by the order.
A copy of Executive Order No. 230 is available here.