WILDWOOD - During its Oct. 27 meeting, Wildwood Board of Commissioners addressed requests for the implementation of stop signs on Susquehanna Avenue.
Several Wildwood residents expressed concerns during the meeting regarding the speed at which drivers travel that road.
One resident noted there are no stop signs in the 10-block range, and they have observed speeding drivers firsthand.
Included within this 10-block range are ball fields where children practice, play, and regularly congregate, which is why residents are concerned with speeding, as it is a safety issue for children.
For a resolution to the issue, residents suggested installing stop signs along the roadway to keep drivers from excessively exceeding the speed limit.
Commissioners said they support installing stop signs, as they, too, experienced the ongoing problem.
However, the commission noted, as well as the city engineer, that there is a process that must be followed before stop signs can be erected.
An investigation of the area must be conducted, which involves a collection of data to determine the need. Once the study has been completed and deemed necessary, the signage can be installed.
However, as one resident noted, it is now the offseason, so there won’t be as much traffic as there once was during summer.
It was also noted during the meeting that any information residents have regarding the issue is important and should be shared because it will help the study, including a drunk driving incident where a resident said someone nearly drove into a crowd of children. Police were contacted, and the individual was arrested for driving while drunk, the resident said.
Residents explained they have even tried to slow the traffic themselves by parking on both sides of the street to force drivers to slow down. Some even suggested speed bumps, but a similar process would need to take place even for temporary speed bumps to be installed, as well.
The commission said they are looking at a few intersections for stop sign installation and are working to resolve the issue.