To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - March 1: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 29 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,905 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,386 of those are now off quarantine.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 29,408 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
Cape May County will be using the "alert" feature on the Cape May County government website that will only be visible when there are appointment spots available at any of the Cape May County vaccination clinics. The alert is located at the top of the site and intended to let residents know that appointment slots are available through the NJVSS registration system, in Cape May County.
When the alert is visible, residents who have received their “Time to Schedule” email from the New Jersey Department of Health should follow the resident-specific link provided in that email to schedule their appointment.
The "alert" will not be visible when all of the available appointment slots are filled. Scheduling is limited to online only at this time. Please do not call the Cape May County Health Department or clinic sites to schedule appointments.
Gov. Murphy announced that starting March 15, New Jersey teachers, child care and transportation workers will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson will ship the first batch of its coronavirus vaccine to states and pharmacies today, just two days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave emergency use authorization. Initial deliveries of the vaccine should begin on Tuesday and will supplement the existing supply of vaccines available and increase the rate of vaccinations in the U.S., and more specifically New Jersey.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.