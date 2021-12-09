WILDWOOD - During its Dec. 1 meeting, the Wildwood Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance for various capital improvements within the municipality.
The capital improvements ordinance is based on a total estimated cost of about $14 million. However, using over $5 million in grant money, only about $9 million is needed for the improvements to be made, which will include repairs to bulkheads and reconstruction of several streets.
Within the ordinance, acquisition of equipment for the Parks and Recreation Department is estimated to cost about $48,000, and acquisition of equipment for police, fire, and Public Works departments, as well as Beach Patrol, is estimated to be $480,000. This includes but is not limited to vehicles, beach walkways, and radios.
Also, included in the ordinance, construction and reconstruction of various streets and roads will be performed. For example, the reconstruction of Taylor Avenue, as well as the state Department of Environmental Protection projects will be included as an estimated $5 million.
Repairs and improvements to bulkheads, reconstruction of the Boardwalk, improvements to municipal and recreational buildings and facilities, and dune replenishment projects are also included in the ordinance.