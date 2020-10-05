MAYS LANDING - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) introduced the Health Smart Air Travel Act (HSAT), HR 8526. HSAT will stimulate development of new technologies that mitigate virus transmission in airports and passenger aircraft.
According to a release, created in partnership with the Atlantic County Economic Alliance and the National Aviation Research and Technology Park, Van Drew’s legislation would create growth opportunities for South Jersey’s aviation sector and the William J. Hughes FAA Technical Center.
Some potential examples of the technologies that could emerge from this legislation are:
• Thermal detection cameras to identify at-risk individuals.
• Ultraviolet light disinfection systems.
• Advanced anti-viral HVAC filtration systems.
• Touchless document and security screening procedures
• Artificial-intelligence monitoring for social distancing and surface contamination.
"COVID-19 has changed how we must operate, and this legislation will produce the innovations we need to fight back against the Coronavirus,” stated Jeff Van Drew. “As a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security’s Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security, it is my responsibility to help our country adapt to and overcome the threats that COVID-19 presents to air travel. Let’s get America traveling safely again."