VILLAS - Lower Township Council May 17 passed a resolution to hire Inspira Medical Services to supplement the Lower Township Rescue Squad for one year, at $36,000. Inspira will provide one manned ambulance.
Where that ambulance will be based was the question raised at the meeting by Diamond Beach homeowner James Sanford, who has been asking for an ambulance to be based in Diamond Beach, which sits on the George Redding Bridge’s west side, going into Wildwood.
Sanford claims response times from the Erma-based rescue squad fall below state allowed times due to traffic during summer.
Sanford received no answer due to the “no questions only comments” public comment rule adopted recently by Lower Township Council.
“Really?” said Sanford. “I’ve been coming here for nine months asking for coverage for Diamond Beach, and I don’t have a right to know what this resolution entails?”
Mayor Frank Sippel advised him to speak with Township Manager Michael Laffey during regular business hours.
Laffey had no response due to ongoing contract negotiations with Inspira.