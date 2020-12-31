COURT HOUSE - Following a year that no one could have prepared for, Middle Township will look ahead to 2021 at its reorganization meeting Jan. 7.
According to a release, the session, which will be broadcasted through Zoom and Facebook, will take place from 6-7 p.m., and will include nominations for mayor and deputy mayor, and the appointment of 2021 professionals.
While the virtual format will preclude the appearance of the police color guard and other typical aspects of township reorganization meetings, it will still feature important business, such as setting meeting dates for the year and determining the official newspaper of the municipality.
Earlier in the day, Mayor Timothy Donohue, who was elected to a fourth-consecutive, three-year term on Township Committee, will be sworn in by Municipal Clerk Kim Krauss, with a few family members present.
The Committee will enter 2021 with an eye on fiscal strategies to counter revenue losses incurred during the pandemic. Middle Township already applied and was approved for $171,325 in emergency funding through a state allocation of the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund. This money is expected to cover the cost of municipal employees’ COVID-related sick time and family leaves.
“As we move into 2021, our administrator and department heads have been working hard to proactively confront the fiscal challenges ahead while continuing to grapple with the day-to-day realities of the pandemic,” Donohue stated. “Residents should rest assured that the state of our township is strong and our governing body is united in our common purpose; to continue to efficiently provide excellent municipal services at the lowest possible cost to our taxpayers.”
While 2020 brought many challenges to overcome, it also included plenty of victories worth celebrating in Middle Township.
It was the year the township realized long-awaited projects, such as a partnership to bring fresh water to Del Haven residents, as well as openings of a new post office to serve the Whitesboro area, a rebuilt Avalon Manor Fishing Pier, and an upgraded Rio Grande Park.
The township also delivered a local response to national issues by adapting operations for the safety of staff and residents during the pandemic and forming a Law Enforcement Community Engagement Committee to provide an open and diverse forum about policing.
Best of all, Middle Township’s community spirit persisted through the trying times, as residents were encouraged to safely socialize during front-porch parties and to celebrate events virtually when in-person gatherings were not possible.
“Looking back to one year ago, none of us could have foreseen the challenges that 2020 would present,” Donohue stated, "but through all the uncertainty and sacrifice, the people of Middle Township have remained strong and united. Our community spirit has never wavered. That is the lasting memory I will take forward. I’m proud to serve such good people.”
For more details on how to view the Jan. 7 reorganization meeting, go to middletownship.com or facebook.com/middletownship.