COURT HOUSE - April 29: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 20 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,535 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,102 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, one new out-of-county case is included in the nonresident active cases
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 311 doses of the Covid vaccine April 29, for a total of 18,561 doses to date. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 48,098 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 38,359 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
Cape May County's Covid risk level dropped from a "very high "rate to a "high" rate, with a medium vulnerability rate. The positive new daily rate is 21.3, the lowest since Dec. 7, 2020.
Currently, the county has administered one dose of the vaccine to 52.3% of the eligible population and 41.7% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. The Cape May County Department of Health has appointment availability for the Covid vaccine into next week.
Anyone who has registered with the New Jersey Department of Health for a Covid vaccine should have received an email to schedule your vaccine.
Anyone who is 16 years old and older is eligible for the vaccine, but the county’s site is 18 and up because they use the Moderna vaccine. Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved currently for individuals who are 16 and 17 years old.
Those who haven't registered for the Covid vaccine yet can go to the Cape May County government website (capemaycountynj.gov) and find the link to register for the vaccine on the main page. Anyone with difficulty scheduling their vaccine appointment can call the state hotline for help, at 855-568-0545.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.