COURT HOUSE - Cape May County has the third-lowest rate of transmission (RT) among all counties in New Jersey.
According to Cape May County's latest Covid report, the latest RT in the county is .86. Anytime the RT is below 1.0 indicates that the spread of Covid is decreasing at this time. Cape May County currently ranks in the top five among New Jersey counties among percentage of fully vaccinated individuals.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered a total of 22,260 doses so far. The New Jersey Department of Health reports that 72,574 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 59,163 have been fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 67% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated.
The Cape May County Department of Health is offering booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Individuals that have received the Moderna vaccine must wait six months before receiving the booster shot. People who have taken the Johnson & Johnson vaccine need to wait two months before getting the booster.
The county’s DOH will be providing all Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccinations, including booster doses, along with Flu shots at the Avalon Community Center every Wednesday, from 1-5 p.m. No appointments are needed, as this is a walk-in clinic. They will also be providing first and second doses via their mobile vaccine clinic weekly.
This upcoming week, vaccines will be available:
- Nov. 3, 1-5 p.m., at the Avalon Community Center, 3001 Avalon Ave., in Avalon – Moderna or Johnson & Johnson
- Nov. 4, 2:30-5 p.m., at the Holly Beach Fire Company, 103 W. Montgomery Ave., in Wildwood – First and Second shots of Moderna or First shot of Johnson & Johnson – no boosters will be given at this location.
“The Cape May County Department of Health continues to provide mobile vaccination opportunities in the community to make it quick and easy to get vaccinated,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson, liaison to the Cape May County Department of Health. “Vaccination remains the safest way to protect yourself and your family from Covid.”
For more information on obtaining the vaccine, quickly and free of charge, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/226/Health-Department or call 609-65-1187.
Cape May County has recorded 12,335 Covid cases during the pandemic, 11,836 of those are now off quarantine. More details on daily reported case numbers can be found at https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.