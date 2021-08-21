STONE HARBOR - Cape May County Engineer Robert Church made a presentation to Stone Harbor Borough Council Aug. 17, concerning expected work by the county on borough roads and bridges.
He spoke of a county-funded project to repave parts of Stone Harbor Boulevard, leading up to the 96th Street Bridge, which could happen in late fall or spring. A resurfacing of 96th Street is in the plan, but probably not before 2024. Church also spoke of a potential traffic study on Stone Harbor Boulevard, seeking ways to reduce speeding.
On bridgework, Church put the replacement of the 96th Street bridge at least five years out. When it occurs, the work is likely to take two years, with a temporary bridge put in place for the intervening summer.
Church spoke of relatively imminent work expected on the Great Channel Bridge, on the island’s south end, which could begin in fall 2022.
Church was asked by Councilwoman Jennifer Gensemer about the intersection of 96th Street and Third Avenue. A recent pedestrian fatality elsewhere in the borough led to a police presence at that intersection, which many fear is dangerous to pedestrians in summer.
Church promised to send a recent engineer’s study to council, with options for what might be done to reduce the time when pedestrians would be in the walkway, as vehicles have the simultaneous opportunity to turn into the intersection.