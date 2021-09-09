TRENTON - The New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC), a no-cost, confidential “business-first” resource housed within the New Jersey Department of State, will host a series of interactive webinars designed to help provide New Jersey businesses and nonprofits with tools that can help them grow. The series will be held from Sept. 21-30.
“In honor of National Small Business Week, our team at the NJBAC wanted to put together programming that covered distinct topics that would be beneficial for business owners throughout the state,” stated Donald Newman, director of Small Business Advocacy, NJBAC, in a release. “These free webinars will prepare businesses to secure their data, maximize their digital presence for sales and explore franchising opportunities.”
The free webinars will provide informative content focusing on the basics of cybersecurity, the exploration of franchising, using social media as a revenue stream and using e-commerce as a business model.
The online events will cover the following topics:
Each webinar will be streamed online and will be available for viewing after the series has ended. To learn more about NJBAC’s free series, click here.
Small Business Week is typically celebrated during the first week of May each year, but this year it will take place in the fall, from Sept. 12-18. As a tradition spanning over 50 years, National Small Business Week celebrates small businesses and the contributions they make to local communities and the national economy.
The NJBAC has several resources to help business owners have their questions answered promptly, including a hotline (1-800-JERSEY-7), where small business advocates are available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET to answer all business-related questions in real time. In addition to calling in, individuals can also obtain assistance through NJBAC’s “live chat” feature, available online at Business.NJ.gov.