WEST WILDWOOD – Borough Commissioners introduced an ordinance April 1 to ban cannabis sales in town.
Mayor Matthew Ksiazek said, in an interview with the Herald, that the tax revenue a marijuana facility would generate may be beneficial, but a weed dispensary simply isn’t a fit for the town.
“I would love to have alternative revenue sources in this town. It’s just not a fit for this town. We don’t have a retail zone. We don’t have an industrial zone. There is really just no place for it in West Wildwood,” Ksiazek said. “In a residential community, if that were to happen, it would really upset a lot of people. So, we all decided to go with the full ban. That’s why we all voted for it,” he added.
Ksiazek said he thinks a dispensary will open in the county to accommodate the demand, though he does not think voters would be happy if the governing body left the door open to a facility in West Wildwood.
The ordinance will go before the borough’s Planning Board for approval before a second reading and public hearing May 7, at the next Borough Commission meeting.