COURT HOUSE - Cape May County has received a grant from the State Department of Human Services, for the operation of a Peer Support Recovery Center.
According to a release, the grant, for $31,571, will be used to assist with rent, utility, and other costs associated with the center. The Peer Recovery Center was established by Cape Regional Medical Center, through its CARES program.
The Recovery Center is staffed by recovery specialists who can offer non-clinical assistance, recovery support, and appropriate referrals to substance use disorder treatment, including Medically Assisted Treatment. Activities include peer support groups, insurance navigation, employment readiness skills, job searches, NARCAN training, recovery education workshops, family support, all recovery groups, linkage to social service agencies, among others.
The center is a peer-driven program with most of the staffing, programming, and management coming directly from the peers who are often in attendance for meetings and/or events. Meetings are both in-person and virtual. Volunteers are welcomed and encouraged.
In announcing the grant award, Freeholder Jeffery Pierson, liaison to Health and Human Services, stated, “The people at the recovery center are incredibly creative and responsive to what works in recovery. I have been extremely impressed by their program design and the physical environment of the place.
"The fact that they started a fisherman’s recovery group speaks to how they have responded to the needs of the county’s recovering community,” stated Freeholder Pierson.
The center is located at 1304 Route 47, Unit WL, in Rio Grande. The hours of operation are as follows:
Monday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Thursday: 10 a.m. 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Friday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: Closed until October
Additional information is available at https://www.caperegional.com/recovery-center, or on Facebook @caperegionalrecoverycenter. The Center’s phone number is (609) 425-8454.