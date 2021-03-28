DENNISVILLE – Chief Financial Officer Jessica Bishop explained the numbers behind this year’s budget for the municipality (https://bit.ly/3ssYSqz).
“Operating expenses total $3.6 million, an 11% decrease from 2020," said Bishop. "The amount to be raised by taxation for support of the municipal budget is $2,047,177.74, a 0.6% increase from 2020.
"With an increase in ‘net valuation taxable,’ Dennis was able to balance the current year budget without increasing taxes over the 2020 rate.”
The second reading and public comment opportunity are expected to be held at Dennis Township Committee's April 13 meeting.