AVALON – The borough took action to prohibit all classes of cannabis establishments from operating within the municipality that predated measures defined in new state legislation.

The state statutes governing the legalization of cannabis require that municipalities enact their regulations consistent with state law during a specific 180-day period. Avalon June 23 did that by reaffirming its previous ordinance, with necessary amendments to ensure its consistency with state law.

The ordinance prohibits businesses engaged in the cultivation, manufacture, sale or distribution of cannabis products in the borough. By a second ordinance also adopted at the same meeting, the borough established smoke-free environments, in which the smoking or ingesting of cannabis or tobacco products is prohibited, including the use of electronic smoking devices.

