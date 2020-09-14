DT Logo

DENNISVILLE – Dennis Township Committee, during its Sept. 8 meeting, approved the purchase of emergency management equipment, worth about $11,000, which will upgrade the dispatch system with a new amplifier and repeater, among other items, for the main Woodbine tower.  

Existing equipment will be transferred to the municipality’s western portion and positioned at the Belleplain rescue site.  

“EMS (emergency medical services) personnel have been hampered by communications and information delays related to outdated pagers and text connections because of the old equipment, so we are very happy to provide these upgrades to help them do their important work,” said Mayor Zeth Matalucci. 

