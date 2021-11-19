CAPE MAY - Cape May City Council Nov. 15 delayed its vote on a new short-term rental ordinance to further “tighten up” some of the language.
What was clear was the commitment of the council to adopt the ordinance as soon as possible to have it in place as a new cycle of fire inspections and mercantile license purchases begin for summer 2022.
The comprehensive rental ordinance is the brainchild of the city’s Municipal Taxation and Revenue Advisory Committee, which has argued that unchecked commercialization of the city’s residential real estate places an unfair burden on the city’s taxpayers and opens the door to municipal liability.
The ordinance focuses on the responsibilities of those renting property on a short-term basis, less than 175 days, a point at which state processes and regulations kick in. It establishes inspection requirements, a new fee structure, and similar regulations.
After introduction, the ordinance will be subject to a mandatory public hearing, which will probably occur after the first of the year.