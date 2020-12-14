TRENTON - Barbershops and hair salons would be able to take their scissors on the road under legislation sponsored by Sen. Michael Testa (R-1st) and Senate President Steve Sweeney, which was advanced Dec. 14 by the Senate Commerce Committee.
“Mobile service will open doors to new opportunities for hard-working professionals with ambitions to grow their business and serve more customers,” stated Testa. “The pandemic has taught us that residents, schools and businesses must be adaptable."
“Given the popularity of food trucks and the renewed emphasis on convenience and safety during the pandemic, barbershops and hair salons on wheels makes sense,” Testa added. “There will always be a demand for brick-and-mortar facilities, but mobile units will have their place bringing personal care to clients with busy schedules who appreciate the accessibility.”
According to a release, the bill (S-2996) allows hairstyling licensees of the Board of Cosmetology Hairstyling to provide services in specially equipped trucks or trailers. The measure defines “mobile facility” as a licensed shop capable of being moved from location to location, and the rolling shop must have a minimum of 75 square feet of floor space, contain a restroom, and meet other criteria.
“This is a means of delivering basic grooming and hair styling services in a safe and convenient way during the pandemic and beyond,” stated Sweeney. “Mobile barbershops and cosmetology services will support jobs at the same time they deliver services that have been difficult to get during the coronavirus crisis. We want these businesses to survive the shutdown and be prepared to thrive in the future. The bill includes safety standards to protect the health and safety of customers and workers that will create confidence from everyone.”
Under the bill, services would only be provided to clients only when the facilities are stationary, and shops would be required to provide to the Board of Cosmetology and Hairstyling a 14-day location schedule at least two weeks in advance of the first scheduled date to accommodate random inspections.