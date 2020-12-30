COURT HOUSE - Dec. 30: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 61 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, four of which are associated with Woodbine long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 4,275 Covid cases during the pandemic, 3,634 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, three new out-of-county positive cases are included in the nonresident active cases listed.
The county also reported the loss of a resident of the Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center from the coronavirus.
“We have been most fortunate during the pandemic due to the hard work of all of our staff at the Crest Haven facility. Despite those efforts, a resident recently became ill and has succumbed to Covid-19,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson who oversees the operation of the facility. “The resident did not have a roommate and was not in contact with other residents. All residents and staff are regularly tested, and contact tracing efforts remain underway to ensure the elimination of any exposure. We remain hopeful that this unfortunate occurrence will be an isolated one. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”
The Cape May County Health Department is beginning phase 1A of Covid vaccinations. The New Jersey Health Department plan currently includes vaccinating Health Care professionals, which includes frontline health care workers and first responders.
Eligible individuals should call (609) 463-6581 – option 3 to schedule an appointment. As more vaccine becomes available, the Health Department will begin to move into the future phases, as set by the CDC/NJDOH vaccination plan.
Cape May County will be conducting outreach to local governments, the business community, and others early in the new year to detail the plan for more widespread distribution and administration of the vaccine as it becomes available.