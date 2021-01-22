COURT HOUSE - Jan. 22: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 55 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, three of which are associated with long-term care in Ocean City and Woodbine.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 5,554 Covid cases during the pandemic, 4,778 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Health Department administered 323 doses of the Covid vaccine on Jan. 21, for a total of 3,387 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 7,263 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the county Health Department and other entities.
Some of the key Covid metrics statewide are turning in a positive direction.
Hospitalizations dropped this week to a six-week low, new cases are down double digits week-over-week, and the state is now down 6% month-over-month, according to NJ Advanced Media. As a result, the rate of transmission has also fallen around the state to 1.04 currently from a recent high of 1.12 Jan. 18. Any number over 1 shows that the Covid virus is spreading more quickly.
Until the vaccine is widely available, individuals should continue to socially distance, wear a face covering, washing their hands for at least 20 seconds, and sanitize high touch areas.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.