COURT HOUSE - Cape May County has recorded 8,899 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,631 of those are now off quarantine.
According to a release, Cape May County’s rate of transmission (RT) has increased slightly over the past few weeks, to 0.96. The lower the number the slower the spread of the virus. Transmission rates throughout New Jersey have increased recently, and the New Jersey Department of Health indicates that some of that increase is due to more people spending time together with unvaccinated persons paying less attention to physical distancing and masking recommendations.
The Cape May County Department of Health has administered a total of 21,320 doses so far. The New Jersey Department of Health reports that 56,039 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 51,301 have been fully vaccinated.
“Our hospital is under no pressure, and thanks to the hard work of the people of Cape May County, our overall Covid numbers are very good,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, who oversees the county’s Department of Health, "but this virus is still in the community, and everyone, especially those who have not been vaccinated, need to continue to be careful.”
Cape May County Covid vaccination rate remains one of the highest in New Jersey. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 59% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated. This is higher than the statewide average of 55%.
Anyone interested in finding a site to receive the Covid vaccine can visit https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/finder. The website easily allows the user to find a walk-in location for the Covid vaccine by searching via zip code. The search results then provide available sites, the minimum age at that location, based on the vaccine available there, street address, and a phone number to call for more information.
The Cape May County Department of Health’s Covid vaccine clinic, at the field house at Lower Cape May Regional High School, will be open through July 1. The clinic is open next week June 28 and June 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and anyone who wants the vaccine can walk-in.
Also, to help those who can’t get in during work hours, the clinic will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Further details on walk-in Covid vaccine availability through the county’s Department of Health will be released soon.
For more information, including the daily reported case numbers, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.