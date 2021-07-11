Miami Condo Collapse - Shutterstock

The Champlain Towers, in Surfside, Florida, collapsed in the early morning hours June 24.

WILDWOOD CREST - The condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, was discussed at the July 7 Wildwood Crest Commission meeting. Mayor Don Cabrera said the borough cannot wait for Trenton to act 

“We cannot let something like this happen here,” Cabrera said.  

He explained that he would be meeting with the borough’s construction official and the multifamily code inspector soon after the commission meeting. 

Details will follow those consultations, but Cabrera offered the general concept of what he had in mind.  

“I am talking about having independent structural engineers conduct the appropriate inspections of multifamily structures 18 to 20 years old and older," Cabrera said.  

“They would then report their findings to appropriate borough officials,” he added. 

Cabrera expressed the desire to have an arrangement in which local government could support a state-driven effort, but he feared the state would take too long to get involved.  

“We have these same environmental conditions here that they have in Florida,” Cabrera said. 

