TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy Oct. 5 signed Executive Order No. 266, which will increase the pay for New Jersey’s poll workers from $200 to $300 for Election Day, and increase pay during the early voting period by a commensurate hourly rate to incentivize poll worker participation during the early voting period, as well as Election Day, in this year's general election. 

According to a release from the governor's office, the order also waives the restriction that limits poll workers to serving only within the county in which they reside.

“Our poll workers are an essential component of our elections in ensuring our voters are able to exercise their right to vote,” stated Murphy. “Early voting coupled with an increase in pay for poll workers is critical to maintain the accessibility, security, and safety of this upcoming election.”  

A copy of Executive Order No. 266 is available here.

