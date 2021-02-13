TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy Feb. 12 announced Executive Order No. 220, which enables indoor and outdoor youth sporting events to allow parents or guardians to attend practices or competitions. The executive order will take effect immediately.
“As a father of four, I know how difficult it has been for many parents to not be able to see their kids participate in sports,” stated Murphy. “With our metrics trending in the right direction, we feel comfortable taking this step and allowing parents back into youth sporting events.”
According to a release, under the executive order, up to two parents or guardians per athlete under the age of 21 will be able to attend indoor or outdoor youth sports practices and competitions. No other spectators are permitted, and even with the parents or guardians, indoor youth sporting events may never exceed 35% capacity, or 150 people.
All spectators must follow the Department of Health’s sports activities guidance, including mask requirements, social distancing guidelines, and staying home when sick. Spectators will be expected to cooperate with contact-tracing efforts. School districts will retain the ability to impose stricter guidelines and not allow spectators, and also have the discretion on whether and when to implement today's policy regarding parents or guardians.
For a copy of Executive Order No. 220, click here.