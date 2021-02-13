Murphy Image

Gov. Phil Murphy 

 File Photo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.

TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy Feb. 12 announced Executive Order No. 220, which enables indoor and outdoor youth sporting events to allow parents or guardians to attend practices or competitions. The executive order will take effect immediately.

“As a father of four, I know how difficult it has been for many parents to not be able to see their kids participate in sports,” stated Murphy. “With our metrics trending in the right direction, we feel comfortable taking this step and allowing parents back into youth sporting events.”

According to a release, under the executive order, up to two parents or guardians per athlete under the age of 21 will be able to attend indoor or outdoor youth sports practices and competitions. No other spectators are permitted, and even with the parents or guardians, indoor youth sporting events may never exceed 35% capacity, or 150 people. 

All spectators must follow the Department of Health’s sports activities guidance, including mask requirements, social distancing guidelines, and staying home when sick. Spectators will be expected to cooperate with contact-tracing efforts. School districts will retain the ability to impose stricter guidelines and not allow spectators, and also have the discretion on whether and when to implement today's policy regarding parents or guardians.

For a copy of Executive Order No. 220, click here.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments