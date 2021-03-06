WILDWOOD CREST - Commissioner David Thompson believes he has a creative way to address one of the biggest complaints in Wildwood Crest –insufficient parking.
Thompson said he found 16 spots, primarily on one-way streets, which aren’t big enough for a car but can fit a golf cart or motorcycle.
The spots, either between a curb setback and a lined space or driveway, or between two driveways, which commissioners plan to label for golf carts or motorcycles only. Thompson said the distance between the corner and where parking is permitted to start would not be affected.
The spaces would be metered, but Thompson said additional revenue was not a driving factor behind the idea. Currently, they cannot have meters because their size doesn’t meet the ordinance for car parking.
“Were getting more golf carts in town every year. The people with golf carts will very quickly learn where these golf cart parking spots are, and they will seek them out. What that does is that keeps a golf cart out of a car-sized parking spot, leaving that available for someone with a car,” Thompson explained.
Mayor Don Cabrera and Deputy Mayor Joyce Gould expressed support for the idea. An ordinance is expected to be introduced at the next Board of Commissioners meeting March 17.