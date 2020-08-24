COURT HOUSE - Aug. 24: The County of Cape May Department of Health is reporting no new positive cases among county residents and five new out-of-county positive cases that are included in the non-resident active cases listed below. The county is thankful to have no new deaths to report today.
According to a release, New Jersey has 189,719 total COVID-19 positive cases and 14,120 deaths. Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 1,080, including 85 deaths.
Schools will open for in-person instruction for the start of the school year.
Public school districts can begin the school year via remote-only instruction if they cannot adequately meet critical health and safety protocols outlined in the State's school reopening guidance.
Parents will also have the option to choose all-remote learning for their children.
Reopening Guidance for In-Person Instruction
The Department of Education has provided a School Reopening FAQ page with common questions about fall school reopening guidelines.
The reopening guidance describes several health and safety standards to be prioritized in school reopening, recognizing that flexibility is needed as each school will have unique needs and circumstances, and some efforts will need to be guided by local health officials:
- Social distancing: Schools and districts must allow for social distancing within the classroom. If schools are not able to maintain this physical distance, additional modifications should be considered.
- Face coverings: Students are required to wear face coverings at all times while inside a school building, regardless of social distancing, unless doing so would inhibit the individual's health. School staff and visitors are also required to wear face coverings. For more information, refer to DOE's guidance on face coverings.
- Limited capacity: It is recommended that students and staff be seated at least six feet apart in class when practicable. When weather allows, windows should be opened to allow for greater air circulation.
- Cleaning/disinfecting: Procedures must be implemented by each school district for the sanitization of school buildings and school buses. Increased handwashing measures are also important for students and staff.
Other provisions in the guidance include:
- Cafeteria directors should consider staggering meal times to allow for social distancing; discontinuing self-serve or buffet lines; having students eat meals outside or in their classrooms; and requiring staff to disinfect eating areas between groups.
- Recess should also be held in staggered shifts, with efforts to promote social distancing and hygiene protocols.
- Cohorting: Schools may wish to identify small groups of students and keep them together (cohorting) to ensure that student and staff groupings are as static as possible, thereby limiting exposure to large groups of students.
School buses: If a district is providing transportation services on a school bus, a face covering must be worn by all students upon entering the bus unless doing so would inhibit the student's health. Operators should encourage social distancing. CDC guidelines recommend seating on a school bus such that there is one student seated per row, skipping a row between each child, if possible.