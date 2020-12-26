WEST WILDWOOD - The final hearings to resolve West Wildwood Mayor Christopher Fox’s appeal of $24,900 in fines levied against him by the state Local Finance Board were postponed.
The hearings, which were slated to run from Dec. 14 through Jan. 5, will be held Feb. 28, March 5, 11, 12 and 15. A spokeswoman from the New Jersey Office of Administrative Law (OAL), where the appeal is being heard, would not comment publicly on the reason for the postponement.
Cape May County Superior Court Judge John S. Kennedy denied motions by both parties for summary judgment, in October, and ordered the hearings (http://bit.ly/3khasRE).
“All dates will be conducted by way of Zoom, unless we are back to taking live testimony before any of the hearing dates,” the OAL spokeswoman said.
Fox is represented by attorney Michelle Douglass, while Deputy Attorney General Steven M. Gleeson will be arguing on the state’s behalf. Fox will serve his final day as West Wildwood’s mayor Dec. 31.