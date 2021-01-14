TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy announced Jan. 13 that two additional categories of New Jersey residents are eligible to receive the Covid vaccination, beginning Jan. 14.
According to a release, all New Jersey residents ages 65 and older and individuals ages 16-64 with certain medical conditions, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that increase the risk of severe illness from the virus, are eligible for the vaccination. Those conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, heart conditions, obesity and severe obesity, sickle cell disease, smoking, and Type 2 diabetes mellitus.
Individuals who are pregnant and those in an immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplants are also eligible, but should follow CDC guidance and first discuss vaccination with their medical provider before receiving the vaccine.
In addition to paid and unpaid health care workers in Phase 1A, these two groups mark the expansion of eligible residents in Phase 1B, which recently opened to include sworn law enforcement and fire professionals.
“Over the last several months, our administration has built the infrastructure and laid the groundwork to support New Jersey’s Covid vaccination demand,” stated Murphy. “Based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we are ready to begin ramping up our vaccination efforts exponentially and are confident in our ability to provide every willing New Jersey resident with a vaccine when it is available and they are eligible.”
“Expanding access to the vaccine to individuals in these categories is critical, as we know they are at greater risk for severe Covid illness and death,” stated Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. "Eighty percent of Covid deaths, in New Jersey, have been among those 65 and older, and overall, 67% of deaths had one or more underlying conditions reported.”
For more information about statewide vaccination site locations and to preregister for vaccination, visit https://covid19.nj.gov/vaccine.
For more information on CDC criteria for eligibility, please click here.