COURT HOUSE - Jan. 9: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 49 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 4,847 Covid cases during the pandemic, 4,076 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of a 72-year-old Woodbine man from the coronavirus.
“In this sorrowful time, may the love of family and friends comfort you,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson.
The Cape May County Health Department is reminding residents of the importance of protecting themselves from Covid.
Despite the increase in post-holiday cases, the numbers have improved at Cape Regional Medical Center. On Jan. 4, there were 28 COVID positive patients, six in ICU and one on a ventilator, compared with today, with 18 Covid-positive patients, five in ICU and none on a ventilator. It remains as important as ever to practice social distancing, wear facial coverings, and follow proper prevention hygiene, such as washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds at a time and using alcohol-based (at least 60% alcohol) hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.