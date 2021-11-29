SEA ISLE CITY – Council member Frank Edwardi, during Sea Isle City Council's Nov. 23 meeting, asked what people should be expecting for the Polar Bear Plunge, which has traditionally been held over Presidents' Day weekend in the past.
“I’ve been getting a lot of inquiries now that all the various events we used to host can no longer be held given the decision by city administration that its resources are legally not available for private events.
"What happens when people decide to come anyway and we have nothing prepared in terms of safety or policing, for example,” said Edwardi.
Police Chief Tom McQuillen was called to the podium to give his insights on the situation.
“We’ve had no applications for anything to be held or solicitation for city services. That said, we are ready for whatever comes along. We are staying abreast of social media and other channels, so there will be no surprises,” McQuillen said.
Council member Mary Tighe aired her previously stated concerns that “the city should have consulted with council on this major change. People are hugely disappointed, as am I, with what has transpired. The cancellation of popular, fun, and well-known activities over Polar Bear weekend was a highlight for generations, with a wide range of hundreds of people participating in just the plunge alone, and now there’s nothing."