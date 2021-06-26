CAPE MAY - Before leaving office, former Cape May City Manager Jerry Inderwies Jr. issued bonuses to several city employees, including himself, reportedly for work done on Council on Affordable Housing (COAH) issues. Inderwies resigned his position, as a new administration took office in January.
New City Manager Michael Voll referred the matter of the bonus checks to the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA), asking for advice on the appropriateness of the process. DCA responded, saying that the issuing of the checks did not follow proper procedure and violated a spending plan that controlled the use of COAH funds. The 2018 spending plan was part of an agreement the city reached with the Fair Share Housing Center. The funds are intended to be used to help the development of affordable housing in the city.
Having called the process a violation, DCA turned the issue over to city officials, who must decide what to do about it. Voll said he is considering options, but is not yet prepared to say what action the city will take. He said the city would probably act sooner rather than later.
"I don’t like to let issues like this stay unresolved for long,” he added.