Cape May Logo - Use This One

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - Before leaving office, former Cape May City Manager Jerry Inderwies Jr. issued bonuses to several city employees, including himself, reportedly for work done on Council on Affordable Housing (COAH) issues. Inderwies resigned his position, as a new administration took office in January. 

New City Manager Michael Voll referred the matter of the bonus checks to the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA), asking for advice on the appropriateness of the process. DCA responded, saying that the issuing of the checks did not follow proper procedure and violated a spending plan that controlled the use of COAH funds. The 2018 spending plan was part of an agreement the city reached with the Fair Share Housing Center. The funds are intended to be used to help the development of affordable housing in the city. 

Having called the process a violation, DCA turned the issue over to city officials, who must decide what to do about it. Voll said he is considering options, but is not yet prepared to say what action the city will take. He said the city would probably act sooner rather than later.  

"I don’t like to let issues like this stay unresolved for long,” he added. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments