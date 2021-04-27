To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - April 27: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 21 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,501 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,060 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 152 doses of the Covid vaccine April 26, for a total of 18,175 doses so far. The New Jersey Department of Health reports that 47,837 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 38,041 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
New Covid cases are down 25% over a seven-day average, in Cape May County. The data comes from the Cape May County Department of Health’s daily count from April 20-26, compared to the seven days prior.
Local numbers are in line with the state average. NJ Advanced Media reports that new cases in New Jersey, for the seven-day rolling average, is down 25%.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.