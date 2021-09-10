COURT HOUSE - The county, in its Sept. 10 Covid report, announced the passing of four individuals: a 60-year-old Upper Township man, 72-year-old Middle Township man, 74-year-old Lower Township woman, and 93-year-old Lower Township man.
“My thoughts are with the families and friends during this difficult time of loss,” stated County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, liaison to the Cape May County Department of Health.
Cape May County recorded 10,881 Covid cases during the pandemic; 10,165 of those are now off quarantine.
According to a county release, "the good news regarding decreasing Covid cases continued this week in Cape May County. The county’s rate of transmission (RT) fell below 1.0 this week for the first time since July 14. When the RT is below 1.0, it can be said the spread of the coronavirus is decreasing. The current RT is 0.95, according to covidactnow.org.
"County officials are still reminding residents of the importance to protect themselves against the delta variant and to keep the positive momentum. Vaccination remains the best protection. While the weather remains warm, take advantage of it being safer to socialize outdoors instead of indoors. It is also recommended to mask while indoors and people can’t keep 6 feet of social distance.
"The Cape May County Department of Health administered a total of 21,908 doses, so far. The New Jersey Department of Health reports that 62,550 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 56,666 have been fully vaccinated.
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 63% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated. Cape May County is top five among counties in New Jersey for percentage of total population vaccinated.
"The Cape May County Department of Health is providing Covid vaccinations in the community weekly. This upcoming week, vaccines will be available:
- Sept. 14: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at County Commons, 3801 U.S. 9, Rio Grande
- Sept. 15: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cape May County Department of Health building, 6 Moore Rd., Court House
- Sept. 16: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Branches, 1304 Rt. 47 South, Rio Grande
- Sept. 18: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sea Isle City Fall Family Festival, JFK Blvd. and Promenade, Sea Isle City
“'It is encouraging to see the RT drop below that key 1.0 threshold,” said Pierson. 'We continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated, so that they protect themselves and their loved ones.'
"For more information on obtaining the vaccine, quickly and free of charge, go to capemaycountynj.gov/226/Health-Department or call 609-465-1187.
"More details on daily reported case numbers can be found at capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard."