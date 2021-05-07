Stone Harbor Beach - File Photo.jpg

Beachgoes pack Stone Harbor beaches on a haze-filled summer day.

 File Photo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR – Budget problems in 2021, stemming, in part, from an emergency appropriation in 2020, left Stone Harbor in a less competitive position for attracting applicants for permanent and seasonal jobs in its Public Works Department. 

The borough’s contract with the union representing the employees ended in December 2020. Negotiations for a new contract are ongoing.  

With summer fast approaching, the department is strained, with several vacant positions among its regular staff and 13 open positions for summer help. 

To recruit more effectively, the borough’s governing body adopted a resolution May 4, allowing it to advertise an increase in wages of $5 per hour for many of the union titles and positions. The increases will have to be incorporated in any final agreement on a contract. 

The borough intended to raise salaries in Public Works at the beginning of 2021, but the impact on a budget already straining under the emergency appropriation, and a change to paid career firefighters in what was previously an all-volunteer fire department would've required a state waiver of budget cap limitations.  

Faced with the likelihood the waiver would not be granted, the borough postponed salary increases in Public Works for six months. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments