NORTH WILDWOOD - The City of North Wildwood this week reminded residents, second homeowners, and business owners about the protocols for the ongoing COVID-19 situation as the fall season kicks into full gear.
According to a release, most of the bars and restaurants, in North Wildwood, have expanded their seating offerings into outdoor spaces. These spaces were made available to the businesses under temporary zoning approvals granted by the city to help implement COVID-19 protocols. All such spaces are fenced in.
The consumption of alcoholic beverages is permitted only within the confines of these fenced areas, immediately adjacent to the licensed establishments. Although Olde New Jersey Avenue is closed to north/south vehicular traffic, the open display and consumption of alcohol is not permitted on the street.
Some of the highlights of the protocols required while in a bar or restaurant are as follows:
1. Bar and restaurant employees must wear masks while interacting and serving patrons.
2. Patrons must wear masks at all times while they are in a bar and restaurant unless they are seated.
3. Table sizes are limited to eight persons unless all of the persons are from the same household.
4. Proper social distancing for all patrons must be adhered to in the bar or restaurant.
The full list of protocols can be reviewed on the State of New Jersey Department of Health COVID-19 website: covid19.nj.gov.
North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello commented, “All of our business owners, residents, second homeowners and visitors worked very hard all summer to adhere to proper Covid-19 protocols, and although these protocols made for a somewhat unique summer season, I am happy that we had overwhelming support for these protocols during the height of the season. As we enter the fall season, I want to remind and encourage everyone to keep following these protocols so we can put this situation behind us as quickly as possible.”
The city also cautioned beachgoers that lifeguard protection along the city beaches has ended for the season. Swimming, wading or walking in tidal areas is strictly at your own risk and is not advised by the city.