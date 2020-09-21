COURT HOUSE - Sept. 21: The Cape May County Health Department is reporting 10 new positive cases among county residents, as listed below.
According to a release, total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 1,299, including 90 deaths.
COVID-19 and pregnancy
According to the Centers for Disease Control, pregnant people might be at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared to non-pregnant people. Additionally, pregnant people with COVID-19 may be at increased risk for other adverse outcomes, such as preterm birth.
Take steps to protect yourself from COVID-19
There is no way to ensure you have zero risk of infection, so it is important to understand the risks and know how to be as safe as possible. In general, the more people you interact with, the more closely you interact with them, and the longer that interaction, the higher your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.
Here are preventive steps you and people you live with can take:
- Limit close contact interactions with other people as much as possible.
When going out or interacting with others outside your immediate household:
- Wear a mask, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Note that wearing a mask is not a substitute for other everyday prevention actions like washing hands frequently and avoiding close contact with other people.
- Avoid others who are not wearing masks or ask others around you to wear a mask, if possible.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others outside your household.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid activities where taking protective measures may be difficult and where social distancing can’t be maintained.
- Continue to seek healthcare
- Don’t skip your healthcare appointments during and after pregnancy.
- Visit your healthcare provider for all recommended appointments. If you need help finding one, contact your nearest hospital clinic, community health, or health department.
- Talk to your healthcare provider about
- How to stay healthy and take care of yourself and your baby.
- Any questions you have about the best place to deliver your baby. Delivering your baby is always safest under the care of trained healthcare professionals.
- If you’re concerned about going to your appointments because of COVID-19, ask your healthcare provider what steps they’re taking to separate healthy patients from those who may be sick.
- Some healthcare providers may choose to cancel or postpone some visits.
- Others may switch certain appointments to telemedicine visits, which are appointments over the phone or video.
- These decisions may be based on the situation in your community as well as your individual health risks.
- Get recommended vaccines and a 30-day supply of your medicines.
- Getting the recommended vaccines during pregnancy can help protect you and your baby.
- Get vaccinated against influenza (or flu)
Flu and COVID-19 are both respiratory illnesses that can spread from person to person. They can affect breathing and have similar symptoms, but they are caused by different viruses (read more about similarities and differences between flu and COVID-19). It is unknown how these two viruses may interact during the upcoming flu season.
There is no vaccine available to protect against the virus that causes COVID-19.
You should protect yourself against flu by getting vaccinated. Others living in your household should also get vaccinated to protect themselves and you.
Get the whooping cough (Tdap) vaccine during pregnancy to protect your baby against whooping cough, which can also present with similar symptoms to COVID-19.
Ask your doctor and pharmacy to give you at least a 30-day supply of the medicines you need.
Call your healthcare provider if you have any health concerns
These concerns may include:
- You think you have COVID-19 (call within 24 hours).
- You think you are experiencing depression during or after pregnancy.
- You have any questions related to your health.