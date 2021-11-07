NORTH WILDWOOD - North Wildwood City Council, during its Nov. 3 meeting, approved a resolution that would allow a place-to-place transfer of a plenary retail consumption license for which Coco’s Ocean Bay Club applied.
The applicant is in compliance with the requirements of the transfer, according to the resolution.
It was found that “the premises are suitable for said purposes,” the application submitted by the applicant is complete, and “the applicant and premises are otherwise qualified to be licensed, according to statutory, regulatory and local government alcoholic beverage control laws and regulations,” the resolution continued.
Additionally, “proof of publication” of the transfer’s advertisement was received, as well as no objections regarding it.
The application was granted and, as a result, the license is approved to transfer from no sited premises to 510-610 New York Ave., North Wildwood, with a special condition.
According to the resolution, the license transfer is approved for licensure under the condition that “no food and/or alcoholic beverage service shall take place in the absence of a mercantile license for food and beverage service.”