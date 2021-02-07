Cape May Logo - Use This One

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - The long-standing goal of a safe, well-defined pedestrian and bicycle path, from the Coast Guard base to Cape May City Elementary School, may become a reality.  

Cape May City Council Feb. 2 passed a resolution supporting recent county approval of an engineering contract for the project’s final design services. 

The project is intended to provide pedestrian and bicycle improvements along Madison and Pennsylvania avenues for students traveling from the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May (TRACEN) and areas in between to the school on Lafayette Street. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments