CAPE MAY - The long-standing goal of a safe, well-defined pedestrian and bicycle path, from the Coast Guard base to Cape May City Elementary School, may become a reality.
Cape May City Council Feb. 2 passed a resolution supporting recent county approval of an engineering contract for the project’s final design services.
The project is intended to provide pedestrian and bicycle improvements along Madison and Pennsylvania avenues for students traveling from the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May (TRACEN) and areas in between to the school on Lafayette Street.