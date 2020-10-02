UT Logo

PETERSBURG – During Upper Township Committee's Sept. 28 meeting, Mayor Richard Palombo said a misaddressed ballot, which should have been sent to a Middle Township resident,  went to an Upper Township resident.  

“In the occasional instances of receiving a ballot in someone else’s name, please contact the county clerk (609-465-1010) immediately to correct the error. It’s really important to open the ballot that you receive right away and check it for accuracy, so you know it’s correct,” explained Palombo.  

Municipal Clerk Barbara Young added, “It’s also really important to remember that the ballot is two-sided, with the front side indicating candidates and the back side for constitutional questions. Don’t forget to sign, as indicated, as there are several areas where you need to do so.” 

 Those interested in viewing an instructional video on voting by mail can visit https://bit.ly/30oYr4W. 

